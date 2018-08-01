MISSOULA — Jay Sage, 63, father, brother, and friend passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at his home.
Jay was born on Sept. 24, 1954, at St. Patrick’s Hospital to Clarence Sage and Wilma (Daniels) Sage in Missoula. After graduating from Sentinel High School Jay studied Mechanical Engineering at Montana State University from 1972-1974. In 1974 Jay and his father moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where Jay began a decade long career working in Prudhoe Bay as a machinist on the oil pipelines. On May 17, 1976, Jay eloped to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to marry Connie Vandegenachte, his wife for over 18 years. In 1979 they began their family with the birth of their daughter Julie and a few years later in 1983 their son James was born. Later Jay opened Sage’s Welding and Machine shop, which he owned and operated on their family property.
Jay was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fly-fishing, hunting, camping, and backpacking during Montana’s summers. When not recreating outdoors he enjoyed working on inventions, photography, and woodcarving. He will be remembered for his love of animals, story telling, and sense of humor.
Jay was preceded in death by his father Clarence in 1984 and his mother Wilma in 2013. He is survived by daughter Julie Sage, son James Sage (Jenna Sage), former spouse Connie Vandegenachte Sage, and his brother Joe Sage (Gwen Sage).
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Jay’s life to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 4 at the Pattee Canyon Picnic Area “A”. Jay’s ashes will be scattered at a later date according to his wishes.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Western Montana Humane Society.