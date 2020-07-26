× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IRVINE, California — Jay William Becker, 61, of Yakima, Washington, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, in Irvine, California, after a brief battle against Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive brain tumor.

Jay was born on July 24, 1958, in Atlantic, Iowa. Jay is survived by his brothers, nieces and nephews, David and Mary Jo Becker of Tustin, California, and their children Kimberly, Van and Jake, and Ned and Kim Becker of Missoula, and their children, Ellee, Claire, and Dane; and brother-in-law, Mike Pettit of Dillon, and his children Jenny (Kearns) and Hayley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Harriet Becker, and sister, Elizabeth (Buffy) Pettit.

Due to the Covid-19, a celebration of Jay’s life is yet to be scheduled, and the family is planning a graveside service for family and friends at the Atlantic Cemetery, in Atlantic, Iowa, this fall. A celebration of Jay’s life will also be scheduled in Missoula, in the near future.