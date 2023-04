Jay William Lapka

Jay William Lapka passed away at home on April 11, 2023. He was born in Leola, SD, to

George and Leona Lapka on October 4, 1958. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.

Rosary and funeral will be on April 22, 2023 in the Ovando Gym, at 9:00 am. A potluck lunch will follow at 81 St. Benedict Lane.