Missoula — Jean E. Greener, 93, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home in Missoula surrounded by loved ones. She was born Aug. 26, 1926, in Forrest City, Iowa to Herbert A. and Mabel Ericson. She grew up in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois.

On June 11, 1955 she married Ralph T. Greener and they made their home in Crystal Lake, Illinois. She taught 2nd grade there for 19 years. During their retirement, they lived in Phelps, Wisconsin, and later moved to Missoula.

Jean fully embraced her role as wife, mother and grandmother. She was a lifelong Christian active in several churches throughout her life. Her greatest joy next to family was her P.E.O. sisters in Illinois, Wisconsin and Montana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Eric Ericson, husband, Ralph T. Greener and grandson, Scott W. Greener.

Jean is survived by John and Gail (Dana) Greener of Missoula, Scott and Jeannine (Bale) Greener of Federal Way, Washington; Mike Greener of Bozeman; Eric & Brandy (Hollenbeck) Greener and children Molly & Paul of Anchorage, Alaska; Katie Greener of Missoula; Allison Greener of Bellingham, Washington; and Sister Marjorie (Ericson) Posey of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Please send memorials to Partners Hospice of Missoula, 2673 Palmer St., Missoula, MT. 59801 and P.E.O. Chapter AM Missoula, c/o Jill Tripp, 2244 Wyoming St., Missoula, MT. 59801. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

