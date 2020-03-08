MISSOULA — Jean Joan Hamata, 90 of Missoula formerly Wenatchee, Washington passed away Feb. 28, 2020. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie and Alan Wright of Missoula as well as two sons, seven grandchildren, including Hayley (Wright) Parker and Katie Wright and 14 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday March 28, 2020, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1115 S. Reserve, Missoula. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.