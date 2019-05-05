MISSOULA — Our loving mother, Jean Laverne Brown Hepler, 93, of Missoula, passed from this life to the next April 11, 2019. Jean was born June 28, 1925, in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, daughter of James F. and May Reagan Brown. She was a graduate of Scottdale High School, class of 1943 and Duffs Iron-city College in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She worked for Kelly-Martinsek in Scottdale, for the State Department in Washington D.C. during World War II, and later for the Lolo National Forest in Missoula.
Jean married John William (Bill) Hepler on Jan. 1, 1948. They moved to Missoula in 1949. Her hobbies were crafts, sewing and music. She belonged to the Amateur Organ Society, Lillian Chapt. 64 of the Order of Eastern Star, and the United Methodist Church in Missoula. Jean and Bill returned to Scottdale for 20 years (1974-1994) where Jean was active with the Garden Club.
She is survived by three daughters, Susan (Mike) Wehmeyer, Sandra (Shel) Codman, and Sharon (Frank) Chappel; grandchildren, Renee Wayne, Jon Gauthier, Carmen Roberts, Angela Brooker, Christy Lillard, Nicole Chappel Friesen and great-grands, Eric Kjelsrud, Elliot and Noah Roberts, Kylie Armintrout and Brandon and Jaxon Gauthier, who all lovingly called her Bamboo.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, in June of 2016; her brother Edward J. Brown of Brooklyn, Michigan; her grandson Joshua Gawronski, and her daughter Sally Hepler Gawronski.
Private family services will be held at a later date.