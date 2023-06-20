Jean Marie Moore

Jean Marie Moore, 75, of Missoula passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the BeeHive Homes of Missoula. No services are planned at this time and online condolences may be left at justcremationmt.com.

Jean, daughter of Louis and Charlotte (Geiger) Woolley, was born September 3, 1947, in Wallace Idaho. Jean grew up in the Burke Canyon in Wallace, spending her summers in the Lochsa at her family's hunting camp near Elk Summit, Muleshoe Pack Camp. It was here where she met her future husband, Bill Moore, who was a back country lookout. The couple was married on November 26, 1963 in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. They had two children. Jean worked for several years as a Quality Control Inspector in the Electronics Industry, but her primary role was raising their two children and later being the Granny “nanny” to their grandchildren.

Jean was a talented seamstress, which included making shirts for Bill, a prom dress for a friend's daughter, a business suit for her own daughter's first job interview and matching blanket jammies for her beloved grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed a long bath while reading. Jean and Bill loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping throughout the west. They volunteered at the Elk Summit Guard Station for 12 years. Above all else, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Jean is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bill Moore; two children, David Moore and Kris (Steve) Ramberg; two grandchildren, Nick Ramberg; Katelyn Ramberg; extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Charlotte Woolley; siblings, Pat Woolley; Barbara Smith; and Carol Vernon.

Jean will be remembered for her countless acts of love and kindness to others. She will live in our hearts and influence our actions for the rest of our lives.

Do not stand by my grave and weep

I am not here I do not sleep