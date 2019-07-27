DEER LODGE — Mildred Jean Potts was born Aug. 3, 1923, in Helmville, and promptly decided she did not like her given first name. Jean died after a short illness July 24, 2019, at Deer Lodge Medical Center.
Jean was the fifth of eight children born to George and Mary Frances Potts. She and her siblings were raised by her mother after her father was killed in a horse accident when Jean was 5. She grew up riding horses, selling ice cream hand churned by her mother, and working in the hayfields around Helmville. Jean graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Missoula and then obtained her nursing degree from St. James School of Nursing in Butte, where she made lifelong friends. After graduation Jean joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corps and served during World War II.
After discharge from the Cadet Corps, Jean continued her nursing career, including in Butte and New York City. Upon returning to Montana Jean met and subsequently married James G. Haviland on Sept. 21, 1950. For more than fifty one years they were partners in raising their five sons and in their tree farm at Seeley Lake. Jean loved being outdoors and her sister Terese once commented that "Jean, you have trees for eyes".
Jean and Jim were deeply involved in the Deer Lodge community. Jean was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Deer Lodge, belonged to various bridge and sewing clubs as well as the Deer Lodge Woman's Club. Never one to sit still Jean refinished furniture and made quilts, much of which adorns the homes of her children and grandchildren.
Jean was at her best when she was a caregiver, nursing Jim through his final years, and caring for sons and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Jim and six of her siblings, Jack, Frank and George Potts, and sisters Marie Gilbert, Terese Sewell and Eileen O'Loughlin. She was also predeceased by her son, Bill and granddaughter Kelsey.
Jean is survived by her sister, Lois Tolon; and sons, David, John (Gail), Allan (Diane), and Jeffrey (Vivian), and Bill's wife, Kade. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with number seven to be born at any time, and numerous nieces and nephews.
At almost 96 Jean left us too soon, while the huckleberries she loved to pick were still ripening.
Special thanks to Renaissance Senior Care and Deer Lodge Medical Center for their devotion to and care of Jean.
A vigil will be held 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Deer Lodge and funeral at the church at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, with interred at Hillcrest Cemetery, Deer Lodge, with her husband Jim and son Bill.