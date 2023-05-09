Jean Rock-Tucker

Jean Rock-Tucker, 92, passed away Saturday, March 18 2023 at the Village Senior Residence in Missoula, Montana. Jean was born February 27, 1931 in Rugby, North Dakota to John and Ethel Westgard. As a teenager, she moved to Lolo, Montana, to live with her Aunt Sigrid Larson, and cousins. She lived in Lolo for the rest of her life, first with former husband Joe Rock, and then husband Gerald Tucker.

While raising her four children in Lolo, Jean was an active member of the Lolo community, helping with the 4-H club and the Parent Teacher's Organization. She enjoyed performing in the Gay Nineties slapstick play the community adults staged to benefit the Lolo Club Hall. In the 1960's and early 70's she worked at the Betty J clothing store in Missoula where she excelled in customer service. Jean often gifted her teenage daughters with the latest fashion.

Jean created a magical childhood for her children. “Don't expect too much for Christmas,” she would say. Then the best Christmas would happen. Pixies would bring small stocking gifts every day a week before Christmas, detailed frosted cookies were made for tree ornaments, there were new pajamas, and new games to play. There were Easter dresses and bonnets for the service at the little white Lolo church. Her children treasure memories of weekly Friday evening trips to Lolo Hot Springs and summer camping at Lolo and Medicine Hot Springs. There was always food: fresh baked bread and caramel cinnamon rolls, Sunday fried chicken, and Easter hams.

She loved to travel, especially on airplanes, and had the opportunity to visit Greece, Mexico, and Australia. Later, Jean would use Google Maps to fly over the world. She loved animals, especially an old red horse, elk, deer, and Mountain Bluebirds.

Jean's family deeply appreciates her loving caretakers at The Village Senior Residence, Home Health and Hospice, and Angels In Guard.

Jean is survived by children Jerre Lamb (Ed), Joe Rock Jr., Susie Gonzalez (Michael McGinley), Deanna Kirkland (Jack), 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Jean is preceded in death by parents John and Ethel Westgard, husband Gerald Tucker, former husband Joe Rock, brother Lyle Westgard, and son-in-law David Gonzalez.

A funeral service is not planned at this time.