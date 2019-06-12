ST. IGNATIUS — Jeanne Freshour, 85, formerly of St. Ignatius, passed away on April 5, 2019 in John Day, Oregon. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at the Christian Church in St. Ignatius. Lunch to follow at the St. Ignatius Senior Center. Interment of ashes will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, St. Ignatius, after lunch.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA