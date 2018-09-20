BUTTE — Jeanne E. O’Brien O’Neill passed away in Butte on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, surrounded by her family. Jeanne was born in Butte on March 12,1925. She was the only child of Andy and Minnie O’Brien. Jeanne attended St. Joseph’s parochial school and Girl’s Central High School, graduating with the class of 1942. She attended college in Bozeman and graduated from St. Mary’s College in Leavenworth with a degree in Medical Technology. Jeanne was interning in Denver in 1946 when she was called back to Butte by the death of her mother. Jeanne returned home to find her high school sweetheart, Jack O’Neill, waiting for her in the kitchen.
Jeanne married Jack on Feb. 7, 1948, in Helena and began her journey as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of the O’Neill clan. She became the root of a family tree the size of a Sequoia. Jeanne and Jack spent many years in Butte raising their family. In 1979, she and Jack retired to the Bitterroot Valley to a home on the banks of Kootenai Creek.
At age 74, Jeanne began her career as a published historian and writer. She wrote powerful and uncompromising prose on Montana history. First as one of the Discovery Writers and later on her own. Jeanne wrote several books about Lewis and Clark’s travels and other historical topics. She also wrote several family memoirs, always pushing the family’s younger generation to explore her love of history and the written word.
Jeanne was preceded in death by husband Jack (2013); her parents; her in-laws, Debbie and Johnny O’Neill; sister-in-law, Shirley Driscoll; granddaughter, Stacey O’Neill and great-grandson, Tegan Lyndes. She is survived by her 11 children, Mary and Doug Gill, Peggy and Charlie Wolff, Andy and Donna O’Neill, Jean and Bern Morgan, Maura and Chuck Uggetti, Joyce O’Neill, Joan and Frank McNabb, Patty O’Neill and Mike Semmens, Joe O’Neill, Theresa and Kelly Dennehy, and Jodi and Jeff Hunt. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild: Justin and Sheila Gill (Brady and Brooklyn); Meaghan and Cody Stine (Taylor and Brenner); Mark and Angie O’Neill (Madison, Shae and D.C. Luckey, Torin); Lisa and Randy Riley (Lauren); Molly and Kevin Stenson (Cael, Jace); Michelle and Scott MacIntyre (Ben, Jack); Michael and Marissa Morgan (Gavin, Rye, Adleigh); Melissa and Alesandro Pitcher (Holt, Beckett); Holly Uggetti and Tim Harrington (Ava, Giada, Vinny); Kristen and Casey Lyndes (Olivia, MacArthur); Brianne Uggetti and Joe Bonamarte; Matt and Marina Kuntz (Fiona, Rowan, Bodie); Nick and Marti Kuntz (Declan, Drew, Dax); Janna and Kris Sherrill (Aria, and Baby Sherrill); Eric and Aimee McNabb (Kelton, Teaghan, Finley); Kelsie and Josh Goodwin (Carter, Brogan); Bryan and Molly McNabb; Riley and Kristine Semmens (Kylie, Brooklyn); Jessica O’Neill; Patrick O’Neill; Casey and Britney Dennehy (Landon); Corey Dennehy and Kate Vaughn; Quinn Dennehy; Braeden Hunt and Rory Hunt.
Jeanne was a faithful member of St Joseph Parish, St. Ann’s Parish, and Holy Spirit in Butte, St. Mary’s Parish in Stevensville, and Christ the King Parish in Missoula. Her patron saints Joseph and Therese of Lisieux were with her throughout her lifetime.
Jeanne adored family and shared compassion towards all. She had a gentleness that drew many people to her kind soul. She believed that each of us are called to make the world a better place. We are all honored to continue her legacy.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations to the Butte Education Fund or the Archives.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with the funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 p.m.