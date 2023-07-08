Jeanne Tallmadge 1929 - 2023

Jeanne Teresa Price Tallmadge, nee Oglesbee, passed away at her home in Missoula, Montana on May 24, 2023, surrounded by her family. Jeanne was born in the summer of 1929 at St Patrick Hospital in Missoula to Glenn and Anna Oglesbee. As the only girl in the family Jeanne held a special place in the hearts of her mother and dad and her five brothers: Kenneth, the twins Everett and Edward, Harold, and her little brother Tommy.

Jeanne lived in Missoula throughout most of her lifetime. She attended Saint Anthony Grade School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. Jeanne then married Melvin Price and together they had six children. While raising her children Jeanne was employed by some of Missoula's most iconic establishments including Ming's Restaurant and Club 41. For many years Jeanne owned and operated a small commercial cleaning business. Later she joined the University of Montana Physical Plant Department. While at UM Jeanne had many accomplishments but she was especially proud of developing a student custodian program and she often said the best part of her work was the students. During her tenure at UM Jeanne was awarded the "Excellent Employee" award. Her attitude was "make work fun but don't make fun work." Upon her retirement Jeanne settled into her lovely cabin that she personally built on the shoreline of Flathead Lake.

Jeanne had many interests. In 1962 she was recognized by the President John F. Kennedy 50 Mile Hike physical fitness challenge for walking from Missoula to Seeley Lake in one day. Although unable to fulfill her dream to formally study and teach history Jeanne was a historian at heart and could often be found reading a volume from her lifetime collection of Montana history books. Jeanne enjoyed travelling to places far and near. She wintered in the desert southwest, jet boated the Snake River, cruised to Alaska, and explored Canada, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Mayan ruins of Guatemala. She would often return home with a collection of new books and interesting rocks. Jeanne thoroughly enjoyed her travels but always said the best was in Montana.

Jeanne was a natural people person and people from all walks of life were drawn to her kindness, smart humor, and lively personality. Friends were important to Jeanne, and she had many close friends throughout her lifetime. Jeanne's Thanksgiving dinners were legendary, and she took great pride in preparing and sharing a fabulous turkey dinner with family and friends gathered around her kitchen table. Anyone who walked through the door was warmly welcomed.

Jeanne was a kind, generous and loving mother to her six children: Elaine Becker (deceased), Linda Price (deceased), Michael Price, Mary Price, George Price (Bonnie Mason), and Mark Price. She was a cherished grandmother to Stephen Price, Jonathan Becker, Maru Becker, Adam Becker, Daniel Helton, and Heather Helton, and a beloved great-grandmother to Diego Becker and Sofia Becker. Her nieces and nephews remember her with affection. "The heart of the family is the mother because life comes from her" - Onondaga proverb. Jeanne was truly the heart of her family and will be always missed, never forgotten and forever loved.

A celebration to honor Jeanne will be held at a later date. Jeanne loved children and helped many with basic needs such as new shoes, a winter coat, or medical care. Her monthly donation to the Missoula Food Bank always included the note "for children." If compelled to honor Jeanne's memory, please consider helping a child in need.