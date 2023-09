A memorial service for Jeanne Teresa Tallmadge (nee Oglesbee) will be held on Friday, September 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Anthony Church, 217 Tremont Street, Missoula, Montana, with reception to follow at the Saint Anthony Church Parish Center.

Jeanne passed away at her home in Missoula on May 24th with her family by her side. Please join Jeanne's family in honoring and remembering a remarkable woman.