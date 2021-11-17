Jeannette Fay Healy

VICTOR — Jeanette Fay Gray Healy, age 80, of Victor, Montana, passed away Nov. 9, 2021, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. She was born Sept. 12, 1941, in Choteau, Montana, to Irl Joseph Gray and Rebecca Eloise Johnson. She was married to Michael James Healy.

Jan was a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in nursing (RN, BSN) from Montana State University in Bozeman. Throughout her career, she worked as a nurse in the emergency room at Deaconess Medical Center and in orthopedics at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT. Without question, she enjoyed working in the emergency room the most and spent the majority of her career working there. Many of her closest friendships developed from her work as a nurse.

Jan was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many different assignments throughout her life, some of which were temple ordinance worker at the Billings Montana Temple and Relief Society President and ministering sister (formerly visiting teacher) in Stevensville, Montana. She was a wonderful quiet example of daily scripture study and personal prayer. The book from which she gained the most spiritual strength is The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ. She was able to overcome many many challenges throughout her life because of her faith in Jesus Christ. Through her example, she taught this to her children.

Jan loved her children and especially her grandchildren! She attended many of their various activities, cheered them on, helped them with homework, and played board games and card games with them. Family was extremely important to her. She also had a love of Old English Sheepdogs. She raised lots of them with Buddy being her final "best friend" until her passing.

Jan LOVED to ski and she shared her love of skiing with her children and grandchildren. She was a volunteer member of the National Ski Patrol and enjoyed helping out with ski races at Red Lodge Mountain in Montana. She spent many of her later years volunteering at the Crisis Center and Women's Shelter.

Jan is preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister Darlene Joy Hendrickson. She is survived by her two children Jim (Dawn) Healy and Michelle (Reid) Dickson and 10 grandchildren: Weston (Jacquelyn Dunn), Morgan, Madison Healy (Lewis Sheridan), Tyler, Nathan, and Brooklyn Healy and Kingsley, Rebecca (Matthew Rasmussen), John, and Bitner Dickson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road, Stevensville, MT. A viewing will be held before the funeral from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the church with a luncheon to follow.

Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7405 Mullan Road, Missoula, MT. She'll be buried close to her beloved mother.

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula (http://sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com).