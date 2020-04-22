MISSOULA — On April 13, 2020 Jeannette Marie Sage Chapel was lifted to the Lord. With great sorrow in our hearts we want to celebrate her time here with her family. She was born in Great Falls on Feb. 12, 1961 where she grew up alongside her brother Grant Sage. She later moved to Missoula with her family and graduated high school in 1979. She married, raised a child and attended cosmetology school and practiced her trade for several years in Missoula. She later went back to school to become a medical transcriptionist and worked in the oncology department at St. Pat’s Hospital and the home health and sleep labs at Community Hospital. She met the love of her life, Dennis Chapel while working at the hospital and Dennis and Jeanette were married in 2001. In 2004, Jeanette was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and she struggled with the effects of the disease for the rest of her years. Those of us whom were part of her life were always amazed over her fantastic outlook on life and her ability to keep up with family and friends. She was the type of person who was always concerned with others and their well being, taking the time to reach out and check on those around her. She was an extremely talented artist and musician and continued to enjoy crafty outlets for those talents throughout her life. Her passion for her canine companions was devout and they traveled with her everywhere and were a source of great comfort and joy to her.