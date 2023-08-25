July 15, 1942—August 15, 2023

Jeannette “Jan” Ritchy, 81, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 15, 1942, to the late Stearns and Wilma Reed in Hamilton, Montana.

In 1972, Jan married John Ritchy in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. She retired from Costco in Bellingham WA in 2006.

Jan never knew a stranger. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. She will be deeply missed by her family and everyone honored enough to know her.

Jan loved spending time with her family and friends, laughing and playing games, gardening, quilting, crocheting, and watching rodeo and sports of every kind. She loved helping others and gave generously of her time and talents to various local charities.

Jan is survived by her husband and best friend of 51 years, John Ritchy; children, Jon (Amy) Ritchy of Wilbur, WA, Julie (Ken) Kozak of Green Bay, WI, Darcy (Doug) Jones of Mission Viejo, CA, Tammi Dearborn of Ventura, CA, and Jana (Jim) Brown of Spokane, WA; grandchildren: Christian & Daniel Kozak, Peter & Payton Ritchy, Justin & Kayla Chicoine-Dearborn, and Brittany Hills & Lexi Brown; 2 great-grandchildren: Sofia & Orin Hills.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Richard (Heidi) Reed and Clifford Reed, all of Victor, MT.

A Celebration of Life open house will occur at John’s home on September 16th between 1:00 and 4:00 PM. Call or email Darcy for more information (949) 422-8366 or live4peace514@yahoo.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Howard-Suamico Education Foundation. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.