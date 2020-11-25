Jeff Scussel

Chuck introduced them to the world of Harley riding and a new passion was born. Together, they traveled throughout the United States on their Harley Trikes seeing much of this beautiful country and visiting 209 National Parks and Monuments. It was a GREAT Ride!

Jeff was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership capacities. He devoted years to the Boy Scout program and loved teaching them about the woods and enjoying the outdoors. One of the highlights of his life was serving with Tracy as they served a mission in Wyoming at the Wyoming Mormon Trail Mission walking miles and miles with youth to help them gain an understanding and appreciation of their pioneer history.

His great love was his family and he was devoted to them. He was a “papa” to 12 grandchildren, Collin, Beau, Noah, Seth & Hope Kanenwisher; Maisie, Adalea and Sawyer Williams; and Justin, Jessica, Caleb and Carly Joy Scussel. He loved them fiercely and will be watching out for them from the other side with the same passion he did in this life. Jeff is also survived by his wonderful Aunt Nan Summer and cousin, Gerald Davis both of Phoenix, Arizona.