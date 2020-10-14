MISSOULA — Jeffery Michael (Casey) Roddy, 54, left his family and friends, October 5, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer, complicated by pneumonia at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Casey was born March 11, 1966, in Louisville, Kentucky to parents A. Lee Roddy and Martha Gay Studer Roddy. He grew up in Lubbock, Texas and was a 1984 graduate of Coronado High School. He also attended Southwest Texas State College and Texas Tech University, where he graduated.

After trying different professions such as construction, landscaping, and horticulture, he eventually developed a passion for growing mushrooms for their medicinal properties. He pursued this for a number of years in Austin, Texas, until he chose to join his life-long friend and best bud, Glen Babcock and wife Wendy in their business, Garden City Fungi, in Missoula, which he continued until his death. Casey loved his pets and the great outdoors. He excelled at sports and spent many summers in Glacier National Park working as a “jammer”, driving the historic open air “Red” buses. His love of life went far beyond that. Casey genuinely cared about and loved his friends and family. He will be missed by all those who knew or met him.