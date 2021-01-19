BILLINGS - It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey David Proebstel, 60, announces that he passed away peacefully and suddenly at his home in Billings on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Jeff was a loving father, son, brother, grandad and a friend to many. He left this world far too soon as he had just retired and was looking forward to a future filled with adventure, travel, family, and friends.

Jeff was born on Oct. 4, 1960 and raised in Missoula. When he was a senior at Hellgate High School, he moved with his family to Arizona. He then graduated from high school in Peoria, Arizona. After high school, he and his brother Dan worked in the oil fields of Wyoming for a few years.

Jeff returned to Missoula in the mid-1980s and worked with his parents at their video store, Adventureland Video, until it was sold. He was then employed as a welder and machine operator for Montana Rail Link and held multiple positions with them for over 30 years. Jeff was married for three years to Kimberlee Adkins and for eight years to Trinity Houk.