MISSOULA — Jeffrey James Palmer, age 49, after a long battle with cancer, died at home on Dec. 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born in Helena to James and Linda Palmer. He grew up in Helena with his younger brother, Randy Palmer, where they made many lifetime friendships.
Jeff’s dad, Jim, was as an enthusiastic wilderness backpacker. As soon as Jeff and Randy could shoulder a pack, he began taking them on wilderness adventures around western Montana. His dad instilled a love for the outdoors that became a lifelong passion for Jeff.
Jeff was in the Montana National Guard for six years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Montana. His friends knew him for his great sense of humor, as well as for his intelligent discourse regarding all matters related to history and today’s world.
While with a group of friends telling jokes and laughing, Jeff met his future wife, Elaine Carlson Palmer. They married in 2002 and moved to Helena with their young son, Alexander Jeffrey Palmer, and eventually moved back to Missoula. Jeff retired from Gallagher Bassett Workers Comp in October.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, James Palmer, and his stepfather, Edward Schild. Survivors include his loving wife, Elaine Palmer, his compassionate son, Alexander Palmer, his doting mother, Linda Schild, his great friend and brother, Randy Palmer, his adoring sister-in-law, Katie Palmer and her mom, Bette Ammon, and his young nephew, Max Palmer. He also leaves many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, including the Sheridan, Smith, Gochanour, Pickering and Bailey families.
As a tribute to Jeff, the family requests that everyone do an “Unexpected Act of Kindness” for someone in Jeff’s name.
A Celebration of Jeff’s life will be at Flippers Casino, Saturday, Jan. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. Please bring a “Jeff Story” to share.