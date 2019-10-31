MISSOULA — Jeffrey Ritenour, 45, of Missoula, passed away peacefully at home in Clinton on Oct. 23, 2019.
He was born on May 11, 1974, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, to Marsha and Woody Ritenour.
Jeff enjoyed golfing, playing darts, and riding motorcycles. He was a big Steelers football and Penguins hockey fan. We never realized Jeff had so many friends who loved him and will miss him until it came up on Facebook. He absolutely adored his daughter; and he would call his parents at least four times a week to see how they are, and talk about sports to his dad and to say “I love you.” We will miss him.
Survivors include his father, Woody Ritenour; mother, Marsha Ritenour; daughter, Haylee Ritenour, and brother, Scott Ritenour.
A memorial Service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. Reception will follow at Poor Henrys located on 19150 U.S. Hwy 10 E., Clinton, MT 59825.