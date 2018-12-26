MISSOULA — Jenda Rose Hemphill, who devoted herself in service to the teachers, staff and students of Missoula’s public schools, died of right-sided heart failure on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital. Her family was at her side. She was 64.
Beginning in 1996, Jenda was elected to four terms on the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees. She served as the board’s chair in 2001-02 and 2005-08. Health problems forced her to retire a year later. Trustees aren’t paid for their countless hours, and her years on the board were sometimes difficult. Declining enrollment and tight budgets often forced hard decisions. Yet whatever the turbulence, Jenda remained a calm, informed and thoughtful voice, always reaching out to all sides, always trying to build consensus. She loved the work, despite its challenges.
“I’m very proud we’ve been able to offer a broad spectrum of courses,” she told the Missoulian in 2009. “A lot of districts are struggling to deliver those courses that aren’t being tested nationally, but we’ve been able to keep providing art and history and physical education. I think that gives us a strong district.”
Jenda was born March 5, 1954, in Waco, Texas. Her father, Jeff Hemphill, served in World War II as a bomber pilot and went on to become a successful attorney. Her mother, Ginger (Mitchell) Hemphill, was a Missouri native who embraced the outdoors and gardening. They grew citrus fruit and cotton near Harlingen, Texas, before moving with Jenda and her younger brother, Doug, to California, settling in Petaluma.
Jenda graduated with honors from Petaluma High School in 1972, and attended Sonoma State College while still a senior in high school. She went on to the University of Oregon, majoring in journalism and Russian studies. She came back to Petaluma and talked her way into a job at the local newspaper. She had no experience, but her poise and whip-smart creativity won over her skeptics.
In 1979 she was hired as the arts editor for the newspaper in Ashland, Oregon. It was an important assignment in a community renowned for its Shakespeare Festival. Jenda met and married a colleague there, sportswriter Rial Cummings.
On a vacation to Rial’s native Montana, Jenda quickly fell in love with the state’s sweeping mountain landscapes and four distinct seasons — especially, for a Texas and California girl, the beauty of winter. They moved to Missoula shortly after, where Rial worked for the Missoulian. They shared a love of literature and movies, and enjoyed many happy hours on Flathead Lake. Their union ended in divorce in 2002, having produced two children, Lindsay and Sam.
Jenda’s home was Missoula, and she loved being here.
Always a strong supporter of the arts, Jenda worked for the Montana Arts Council and threw herself into the PTA and other volunteer activities. She loved the paintings of Edward Hopper and the novels of Leo Tolstoy; balladeers in the vein of John Prine, Emmylou Harris and Gordon Lightfoot; the smell of gardenias on a rainy day; hearty and homestyle food, prepared from a bulging box of family recipes. There was no better home than hers for a purring cat.
Jenda’s sense of humor and brave spirit, through years of declining health, were an inspiration to all who knew her. She was intelligent, compassionate, and selfless — a deeply loving person. Jenda’s father died in 1977 and her mother in 2011. She is survived by her brother, Doug Hemphill, who splits time between Missoula and Los Angeles; her daughter, Lindsay Soyer, and son-in-law Sam Soyer, of Seattle; her son, Sam Cummings, of Missoula; her niece, Katie Rose Hemphill, of New Orleans; her nephew, Gus Hemphill, of Seattle; and her cousins, Cheri Mitchell of California, and Janet Schnur of Missouri.
Jenda requested that her ashes be scattered under a beautiful tree, anywhere under the big Montana sky. A memorial service will be held at a later date.