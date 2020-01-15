SPOKANE, Washington — Jeanette Mae Lind Palmer
May 25, 1941 – November 29, 2019
Jeanette Mae “Jennie” Lind was born May 25, 1941 in White Sulphur Springs to Fred and Lydia Svjkovsky Lind. She attended local schools, graduating in 1959. After attending Billings Business School, she returned to White Sulphur Springs and worked as secretary for attorney John Potter for 17 years.
She and Jim Palmer were married in Helena, Nov. 25, 1978. They lived in Helena, Missoula, Brady and White Sulphur Springs where Jennie worked as a secretary for several entities, often in the school systems. They moved to Spokane in 2006.
In recent years, Jennie has suffered from many medical issues, dying on Nov. 29 in Spokane.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Edie Graham and two nephews, James “Babe” and Wesley “Hoot” Massee. Survivors included her husband, Jim, brothers, Jim (Dellamae) Lind, White Sulphur Springs and Fred “Butch” (Mary) Lind and Larry (Margaret) Lind, both of Anchorage, Alaska and sisters, Freida Hood and Ruth Massee both of White Sulphur, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
James Louis Palmer
November 8, 1941 – December 12, 2019
Just two weeks after the death of his wife, Jennie, Jim Palmer died unexpectedly at his home in Spokane related to ongoing medical issues.
He was born Nov. 8, 1941 in Missoula, the son of Jim and Nettie Lou Townsend Palmer. He attended school in Victor and graduated from Missoula County High School. Jim earned his bachelors from Western Montana College and his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Montana.
Jim taught school for five years, was County Superintendent of Schools in Sanders County, worked for two years for the Montana Office of Public Instruction and served as superintendent at Lone Rock Elementary School, Brady and White Sulphur Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jennie. Survivors include his sister, Carol (Sam) Rowley, nephews and nieces.
Surviving both of them are their children, Jim of Idaho Falls, Idaho; John (Nancy) of Bellevue, Washington and Jodi Hopper of Cape Coral, Florida and grandchildren, Ciera Hopper and Ian and Mia Palmer.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held in the spring when the weather is more favorable. With services in White Sulphur Springs for Jennie and Missoula for Jim.