JJ was born on November 8th, 1995 to Andrea and Brent Gyuricza in Missoula, MT. After graduating high school in 2014 he continued to pursue his love for motorcycles by becoming certified through WyoTech as a motorcycle mechanic. He continued to work on motorcycles at Missoula's Maverick Motorsports from 2016 to the present.

In 2017, JJ and his wife Lyndria welcomed their first child, Everly Gyuricza into the world. They went on to have a son, Jeremiah James Gyuricza Jr., in 2020 and are expecting their third child, a son, in October of 2023. JJ's greatest love was for his wife and children. He left this world loved by so many which only served as a reflection of how well JJ loved others. There was seemingly no inconvenience too great for JJ and no offense big enough to go unforgiven. He was a deep thinker, the family comedian, and a soft soul. He was often lovingly referred to as our "Gentle Giant".