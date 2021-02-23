Jerid Martin Kirschenheiter was tragically taken from us on February 8, 2021 doing what he loved with one of his best friends, Jared Russell, adventuring in the great outdoors. Jerid left behind his best friend and wife Rose Kirschenheiter and their beloved daughters Quinn and Seeley of Clinton, Montana. He was born December 18, 1980 in Missoula, MT, the son of proud parents Eugene and Lynette Kirschenheiter, whom he also left behind. Jerid is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Louise Kirschenheiter, Grandfather Raymond Smith, and his Aunt Linda Enger. Jerid is survived by his wife and kids, father and mother, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dave and Lori Nordby, brother-in-law Sam Nordby, Grandmothers, Judy Smith and Laureen Graefe, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Please see https://www.gardencityfh.com/memorials/jerid-kirschenheiter/4539254/index.php for Jerid's full obituary.