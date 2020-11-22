Jerold Lee DonTigny

MISSOULA - September 28, 1934, November 10, 2020.

Jerry was in the Army from 1954 to 1956. Jerry worked in the lumber mill and then at the Missoula Manor retirement home from 1972 to 2000, as an Administrative Assistant, in charge of maintenance.

Jerry enjoyed puttering around the yard and was one of those people that could fix or build anything. He had a quick sense of humor and he was just a decent human being, always willing to help others.

Jerry married Beulah (Pat) Cellan on May 25, 1963 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Delores and Barbara, brother Byron, daughter Shannon Rae (1968), and grandson Tyerol (2015). He is survived by his wife, son Tom, granddaughter LeAnn, great grandchild David. Brother-in-law David (Franci) and several nieces and nephews.

He loved his God, Family, luncheons with retirees, and all the animals his wife insisted on having around the house.

Military Honors with Pastor Chris Flohr, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Presiding, on Monday Nov. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Humane Society.