Jerome Dale Vogan, born 8-3-1958 passed away on 3-26-2021 at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife Heidi Vogan, kids Levi Vogan 32, Canyon Miwa 26, Keanu Miwa-Vogan 21, Stepchildren Alexander Elam 28, and Megan Elam 25, brother Donnie Pettijohn and kids, sister Vickie Salway, mother-in-law Barbara Hoffmann, sister-in-law Tina Hoffmann with husband Peter and kids, previous wives/friends Emily Martin and husband Monty, Missy Reed and family. He his proceeded in death by his Mother Phyllis Pettijohn and Stepfather Larry Pettijohn as well as his dear friend Henri "Pug" Worden. Jerome served his younger life in the army stationed in Germany for 8 years. He then returned to Montana and went and work for UPS for 32 years until he retired. He loved his family, job, and community beyond words and always put them first without a doubt. His heart was over flowing for all. He was an avid Grizzly football fan who rarely ever missed a home game in 28 years. He would root on his team with a bottle of Budlight in his hand. He played softball for several years and loved his teammates with their nicknames to the very end. He always had a story to tell for every facet of his life. Jerry will forever be missed and will always be loved by those whom had the pleasure to know and love him. Celebrations of life are being planned and will be shared by the family when details are confirmed. We thank him for his presence and love he brought into all of our lives.