MISSOULA — Jerome Schiff passed away Jan. 16, 2019 in Missoula. He was a veteran that served in the Marines. Jerome worked as a welder on the Minute Man missiles, drove truck, and also worked as a mechanic. His real love was flying.
Jerome is preceded in death by his son Jed, his father Joseph, mother Margaret, three brothers and one sister.
He leaves behind his loving family, wife Becki, Todd and Kathy, Buck, Carmen and Dale, Idette and Wes along with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Per Jerome’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory in Polson.