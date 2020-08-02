Jerome Thomas Gregory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Jerome was born March 7, 1944 in Deer Lodge where he resided until his move to Missoula during his junior year of high school. He then graduated from Missoula County High in 1962. After graduation he served in the National Gaurd, attended the University of Montana, and then entered a 40-year career at the paper mill where he served several terms on the Union Standing Committee.

Outside of work, Jerome lived a Montana life. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing, and cutting firewood which was considered a family outing. As a teenager he started playing pool and won several tournaments and league championships throughout his life. Any sport he played, he played it well. He was a life-long motorcycle rider who enjoyed going on many trips with friends. He loved old cars, was a good cook, and believed in not working on Saint Patrick's Day.

Jerome was preceded in death by his sister Marilyn, his parents Rogene and Percy, sister Beulah, and son Eric. He is survived by his wife Elaine, daughter Sarah, son Andy, brother Dave and his wife Christie, daughter-in-law Kelly, granddaughters Brianne and Erica, and Linda Gregory mother of Eric and Sarah.

Jerome had been experiencing health issues for several years and Alzheimer's appeared in May, 2020. He passed away two months later on July 24. His ashes will reside at the Deer Lodge cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

