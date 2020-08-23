Jerry D. Wriedt

Jerry moved to Stevensville in 1955 to work on a farm. On a trip to Missoula Jerry met Terry L. Gilder who he married on July 14, 1956 in Butte. In 1958, Jerry and Terry moved to Southern California where Jerry took on two jobs. He Welded trailers during the day and built performance ski boats at night and on the weekends. With the extra money from the boat building business Jerry was able to fulfill his youthful dream of becoming a licensed private pilot. The boat building business soon became Jerry's new passion and by 1964 he was working full time building boats. By 1970, Jerry owned and operated a major boat manufacturing business in Norwalk, California, Wriedt Custom Boats. These boats were wildly popular with a network of distributors from the West Coast to the East Coast. One of his boats "the menace" became a World Record Holder in 1970 by becoming the first boat in its class to top 100 mph. In 1973 Jerry was elected President of the Performance Boat Manufacturing Association.