MCKINNEY, Texas — Jerry D. Wriedt, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Mckinney, Texas on Aug. 8, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother Thelma (Winder) Moody and a sister Channa Moody. He is survived by his wife Terry Wriedt, daughers Rene' Wriedt and Susan Byrne (Dean), son Steven Wriedt, grandchildren Kevin Knippel, Rebecca Knippel, Ellis Langford, Sienna Wriedt, William Wriedt and brothers Chad and Charlie Moody.
Jerry was born on Aug. 1, 1936 in Boise, Idaho. He was raised in Menan and Idaho Falls, Idaho where he attended School. A nearby airport instilled Jerry with a passion for flying and he spent much of his time hanging out at the airport.
Jerry moved to Stevensville in 1955 to work on a farm. On a trip to Missoula Jerry met Terry L. Gilder who he married on July 14, 1956 in Butte. In 1958, Jerry and Terry moved to Southern California where Jerry took on two jobs. He Welded trailers during the day and built performance ski boats at night and on the weekends. With the extra money from the boat building business Jerry was able to fulfill his youthful dream of becoming a licensed private pilot. The boat building business soon became Jerry's new passion and by 1964 he was working full time building boats. By 1970, Jerry owned and operated a major boat manufacturing business in Norwalk, California, Wriedt Custom Boats. These boats were wildly popular with a network of distributors from the West Coast to the East Coast. One of his boats "the menace" became a World Record Holder in 1970 by becoming the first boat in its class to top 100 mph. In 1973 Jerry was elected President of the Performance Boat Manufacturing Association.
Jerry and Terry eventually moved from California to Wylie, Texas where they established a boat repair and storage business. They were both active in the building and management of this business until they sold the property in 2018 to fully retire. Prior to his passing, Jerry enjoyed regular visits from his grandchildren who all live nearby. He will be missed by all who met and loved him.
There will be no service at this time due to COVID-19.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.