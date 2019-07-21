BROOKINGS, Oregon — Jerry Edward Thomas, 1953-2019. We are saddened to announce the passing of our father, Jerry Edward Thomas. He passed on June 6 in Brookings, Oregon, in the home he loved. He will be honored July 26 at 9 a.m. (sharp) at the Montana Western Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower Street in Missoula. A celebration of life will follow at Lolo Peak Brewery. He has a large family that deeply loved him. He was a grandfather, father, coach, mentor, and could Jerry-Rig just about anything. We also would like to thank all who have reached out, the main theme from you all is he put up with, and we think, celebrated our shenanigans. With heavy hearts, Godspeed on the USS Minnow.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Service
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Grizzly Lawn Care and Landscape
Nancy Serba - Gold Wellness Advocate doTERRA