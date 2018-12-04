CLINTON — Jerry (Gerald) Richards passed away at his home in Clinton on Tuesday, Nov. 14. He was born July 25, 1940 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Seburn Wayne and Althea May Pilotte Richards. He grew up and went to school in Anaconda. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 and served for four plus years. He moved to Clinton in the 60's. Jerry was a jack-of-all-trades and worked at various jobs including logging, millwork, janitorial, and furniture building.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Leslie and a son, David Richards. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Connie of Clinton, sister Shirley, a son Jerry Lee Richards of Clinton, Kila Hassan of Missoula and a daughter, Alicia (Lacey) Chamberlain of South Dakota, two grandsons, three great-grandchildren and two nieces.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Clinton Community Church on Dec. 15, 2018. In the spring we will have services at the VA cemetery.
Jerry was a quiet, gentle man with a strong spirit and the ability to listen with his heart and see a need and quietly fit in. He was a member of the Clinton Community Church and will be greatly missed by all.