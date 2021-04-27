Jerry McGloin

Stevensville - Jerry McGloin "Daddy", passed away Friday, April 16th 2021 from a single vehicle accident. He was 78. Although, anyone who knows Jerry, knows very well his bride Joyce called him home for the last time! How beautiful their reunion must be!

Jerry was born July 4th, 1942 to Eileen Cavanaugh McGloin in Bronx, N.Y. He always loved to tell people he came out with a bang! He never met his real father and his mother passed away when he was 9 years old. He may have had only a short time with his mom but he had many stories to share with us about her. One particular story that sticks out was the time he recalled that he and his mother were homeless and had no where to go, so they stayed in a church. It was the first time he was introduced to Gospel music, but it was then, it sparked his love for all soul music. So help me, this Mick had James Browns' moves and more Motown albums then Universal music.

After the passing of his mother he remained in the Bronx, being placed in several different foster homes. This was until he was introduced to Annie & Jimmy Stremple who he would eventually call his Step Mother & Father.