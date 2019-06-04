TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Jerry Neal Olson, 67, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born in Langdon, North Dakota to Marvin Olson and Kathryn (Light) Regan, the youngest of three children.
Jerry graduated from Missoula Sentinel High School in 1970. Shortly after, he married his high school sweetheart Kathy (Mitcham) O’Leary, sharing two children together. He lived in, and fell in love with, the Flathead Valley, spending the first half of his adult life there, and returned frequently to visit family and childhood friends.
He moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in the early '90s where he married his then wife Lori Ann Gamroth, sharing Gus, their Shih Tzu fur-baby. Before retirement, Jerry worked in the construction industry lending a hand to the growth of Las Vegas. He spent his final months with his daughter and grandchildren in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Jerry will be remembered for his larger than life personality, unconditional love of family, endless bear hugs, and his love of dogs. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, nephew in-law Craig Sullivan, and great-nephew Charlie Sullivan, and is survived by his sisters Pamela Olson and Janet Olson (David Kuchenthal), daughter Brooke Gross (Matt Gross), son David O’Leary (Xecie Little-O’Leary), grandchildren Michael Keith and Abigail Gross, great-grandchildren Oliver and Emry Keith, nieces Danielle Sullivan and Amy Winters (JR Winters), great-nephew Ethan Sullivan, and great-niece Sevrena Donnelly.
While funeral services will not be held, donations in Jerry’s honor will be accepted online through the Human Society of Western Montana or The Animal Rescue Site.