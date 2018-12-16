ALBERTON — 11/16/34 – 12/10/18
Jerry R. Phillips, 84, of Alberton, passed away peacefully at home. His wife and son were at his side.
Jerry was born in the small town of Buena, Washington, to Manford Phillips and Ethel McClure. The Family moved to Lake Stevens, Washington where he and his siblings attended school.
During the Korean War Jerry served aboard the USS Boxer CV21.
Jerry had many talents and interests in his life, spending time with the railroad, working as an auto mechanic and emergency dispatcher and most interestingly, a phenomena research investigator for MUFON. He investigated Bigfoot sightings, UFO reports and other unusual occurrences around the northwest. He enjoyed hunting mushrooms and steelhead. He fished many lakes and rivers, his favorite, the Stillaguamish River.
In retirement he enjoyed searching second hand stores and garage sales for watches and jewelry, restoring them to like new. He loved camping and fishing. Family gatherings at Lake Bonaparte became tradition. In 2002 Jerry and Glenda moved to the Big Sky Country, settling in Alberton, finding a home settled against the mountains. They enjoyed the wildlife and making new friends.
Jerry loved a game of cribbage or dancing at the Five Valleys Accordion Association. The ladies loved to dance with him. Jerry had many dear friends and enjoyed them all. He could be found at the Alberton Senior Center giving a helping hand or just sitting in a chair on his porch relaxing.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father Manford, mother Ethel, sister Doris Anderson and granddaughter Lyndsey Lason.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Glenda; brothers: David Phillips of Marysville, Washington, and Jack Phillips of Mukilteo, Washington,; children: Michele Phillips of Lake Stevens, Bradley (Donna) Elmstrom of Mill Creek, Washington, Ardyth (Dale) Phillips of Rigby, Idaho; grandchildren: Jennifer and Josh Knutsen, Jenny (Corey), Stacy, Skyler and Jillian Elmstrom, Josiah Maruffo; great-grandchildren: Lowen, Liam and Laynz Taylor, Kaylin and Avery Alder, Nova Rae Knutsen, Eugene Lason and many nieces and nephews.
Our Family extends a special thanks to Partners Hospice Team for the wonderful care given to Jerry during his final days. Thanks to Joe, Mia, Luanne, Evelyn, Amira and Janice.
Jerry’s special wish is to have his ashes of himself and his dogs, Molly and Lady, spread on the Stillaguamish River. An event for summer 2019 will be planned.
If you would like to make a donation in Jerry’s Memory please consider:
Best Friends Animal Society
5001 Angel Canyon Rd.
PO Box 567
Kanab, UT 84741-0567