NINEMILE — Jerry Wayne Blakney passed peacefully at home Thursday, July 25, surrounded by his wife Cheryle Lee Blakney and their dogs Maryland and Colter, at Ninemile.
His heart and family are deeply rooted to that land — bought from his parents Shirley Walker Blakney and Wyman Everett Blakney 40 years ago. A third generation Montanan, Jerry was born, lived fully, and passed where he loved— Ninemile.
Jerry’s love of life was always on his terms — full throttle on a motorcycle, camping, hunting and fishing. The best upholster this side of the mountain, people would drive across the country to have him restore their stock cars. The unofficial saint of lost boys, Jerry would always lend a helping hand and offer a place to rest.
His legacy will be carried on by his wife Cheryle Lee Blakney, his children Gerry and Mark Blakney, Chuck and Heather Bergeron, Donny Nissen, and seven grandchildren: Alexis, Aerian, Illythia, Kamaria, Payten, Riley, Salvatore, and Tanner.
So raise a Budweiser (not Bud Light) for Jerry! He loved any and all who grabbed life by the balls and drank deeply at the bonfire. Join us in celebrating his life Saturday, Aug. 24, 1 p.m. till last call, at Ninemile. BYOB and something to share. Call Cheryle for details.