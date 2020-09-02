RONAN — Jerry Wallace Akers, 88, went home to his Lord Jesus, July 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after a tiring battle with cancer.
Jerry was born May 27, 1932, in Hillsboro, North Dakota, the only son to Donald and Artea (Mildred) Akers.
His family later moved and settled in Montana where Jerry attended and graduated from Ronan High School.
Following graduation, Jerry served with the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor as a Seaman where he was a proud member of the Navy Band. He later served in the Korean War.
After the war he came home, and married the love of his life, Deanna Rose Burns, on Aug. 10, 1963 in Polson and resettled in Ronan where two years later the young couple welcomed their son, Don.
Jerry was a loyal member of the VFW Post No. 5652 of Ronan, the American Legion, the Jaycees of Ronan, the Color Guard,and the Elks Club.
Anyone who knew Jerry knew his kindness, compassion, an unwavering belief in personal integrity, and a love of all things jazz.
Jerry was a proud Navy vet, a leader in his family, and a pillar to the musical community. He took pride in bugling during Memorial Day Services, honoring the fallen soldiers who fought for our country.
Jerry spent several years running his Maytag stores in Kalispell and Ronan, and on the weekends he enjoyed playing trumpet or bass for the many patrons at the Bigfork Inn with his band, The Company Brass.
In his spare time he loved to build model airplanes, watch golf on a lazy Sunday afternoon, tend to the peacocks that lived on his property, and he developed a great appreciation for hummingbirds.
He loved instilling a great love for music into his grandchildren, and teaching them lessons of morals and responsibility last a lifetime.
Although his physical self is gone, his love and legacy will live on through his family.
Jerry was immensely loved by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Deanna.
Jerry is survived by his son Don Akers of Ronan, his three grandchildren: Kelsea (Tony) Desrocher of Baker, Troy Akers of Ronan, Aubrey Akers of Glendive, and his four great-grandchildren: Madalynn, Ashlynn, Bennett, and Jackson.
A service of remembrance will be held graveside at the Ronan Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife on Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.
Those who wish to remember Jerry in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Shrider-Thompson Funeral Services in Ronan.
