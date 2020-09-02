× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RONAN — Jerry Wallace Akers, 88, went home to his Lord Jesus, July 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after a tiring battle with cancer.

Jerry was born May 27, 1932, in Hillsboro, North Dakota, the only son to Donald and Artea (Mildred) Akers.

His family later moved and settled in Montana where Jerry attended and graduated from Ronan High School.

Following graduation, Jerry served with the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor as a Seaman where he was a proud member of the Navy Band. He later served in the Korean War.

After the war he came home, and married the love of his life, Deanna Rose Burns, on Aug. 10, 1963 in Polson and resettled in Ronan where two years later the young couple welcomed their son, Don.

Jerry was a loyal member of the VFW Post No. 5652 of Ronan, the American Legion, the Jaycees of Ronan, the Color Guard,and the Elks Club.

Anyone who knew Jerry knew his kindness, compassion, an unwavering belief in personal integrity, and a love of all things jazz.

Jerry was a proud Navy vet, a leader in his family, and a pillar to the musical community. He took pride in bugling during Memorial Day Services, honoring the fallen soldiers who fought for our country.