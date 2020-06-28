× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jesse Andrew McNeece, passed of an unexpected sudden illness (non-Covid) in Spokane, Washington, on June 23, 2020, surrounded by all his family who loved him fiercely.

He was born on May 1, 1979 in Missoula to Steve and Beth McNeece. He filled our lives with great joy. He had a tender heart and a generous spirit. He loved music, cheeseburgers, yard sales, tattoos, world travel, his dog and his family. He believed deeply in mercy and justice. He was a devoted “Uncle Cookie” to his nieces. His gift of cornea donation will allow two people to see.

He is survived by his parents Steve and Beth of Florence, sister Megan, her husband Dane and niece Rowan of Spokane, brother John, his wife Susan and niece Bailey of Lolo.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Lord is close to the broken hearted.

He rescues those whose spirits are crushed. Psalm 34:18

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse McNeece as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.