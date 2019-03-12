MISSOULA — Jesse was born to Willis and Alice Bateman of Turah, on Oct. 15, 1962, and passed from this Earth on March 4, 2019.
Jesse grew up in Turah, playing and fishing along the Clark Fork River. He attended Clinton Elementary, followed by Sentinel High School where he attended until he decided he was done in 1980 (because that's how you did it back then).
Jesse was a very talented gunsmith and craftsman. He was a proud supporter of our 2nd Amendment, as well as our Nation's Constitution. He loved spending time up Rock creek fishing (without worms) and enjoyed camping with his family up Clear Water Junction and the rest of the Blackfoot Valley. Jesse was an avid hunter and shot many beautiful mounts up around his favorite hunting areas, Deer Creek and Allen Creek. Jesse had many friends, as he was an all around great guy, he was very easy to get along with, could make you laugh even in the middle of a dark Montana winter. He had a smile that could brighten a room, and he often did that with his voice too; Jesse was well known for his karaoke skills, and he used to enjoy singing at the Reno and most recently at the Eagles Club. Another one of Jesse's many talents was playing the guitar, which he often did to entertain his family and friends during gatherings, or over some cold ones. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
Jesse was proceeded in death by his mother, Alice Bateman and his brother, David Bateman. He is survived by his soulmate and best friend, Sherie Lynn who will miss him every day. His father, Willis "Willie" Bateman. His sister, Cheri Carman. His Nephews Brian and Shawn Carman. He also has a number of aunts and uncles and great nieces and nephews as well as many cousins that will also be missing him dearly.
Services will be held at a later date.