Jessica Alice Doney Scott

From their marriage came her true pride and joy Kailee and Janoah. The best job Jessie ever had and that she loved with everything she had was being their mother. Jessie would give up all that she had and be known to stretch their pocket books just to make sure Kailee and Janoah never had a need but more importantly never had a want. She truly was the mother of all mothers always planning Christmas cookie decorating parties, sleep overs, swimming parties, a devoted cheer mom and always made sure Kailee's hair was always beautifully done in many intricate ways. She even gave into one of her greatest fears, dogs, and surprised Janoah with a puppy for Christmas because his want was more important than her fear. She was the true definition of what a Mamma bear is and fiercely loved her kids and if every kid could have a Mom like her then there would be a lot less disappointments in this world.