Jessica Alice Doney Scott
Arlee - Jessica "Jessie" Alice Doney Scott left this world way too soon and unexpectedly on May 10, 2021 due to complications of pneumonia and COVID-19. She was born March 11, 1980 in Missoula, MT to Kerry and Mary Doney. She joined her older brother Josh and a few short years later her baby brother Lee completed the family. As the only girl in her family Jessie was the queen of the house, the twinkle in her Mom's eyes, and made sure everyone knew what they were supposed to be doing and where they were supposed to be. She was an organizer and the heart of her family and held this roll until her last day and for this she will be greatly missed.
She was a lifetime resident of Arlee a proud Scarlett and was a three sport athlete graduating in 1998. After graduation Jessie wasn't quite sure what she wanted to do and followed her lifelong bestie, Wendy, to the East Coast to be a nanny. She loved her time on the east coast and made lifelong friends but Arlee was always where her heart belonged and she returned to Arlee in 2001. After returning she settled into her job at Ivanoff Farmers Insurance Agency in Ronan. In 2004 she met her lifelong partner, friend, tormentor, pain in her a**, and true love of her life, Jody "Toad" Scott. They were yin and yang and complete opposites but they were meant to live their lives together. She kept Toad in line and he kept her on her toes.
From their marriage came her true pride and joy Kailee and Janoah. The best job Jessie ever had and that she loved with everything she had was being their mother. Jessie would give up all that she had and be known to stretch their pocket books just to make sure Kailee and Janoah never had a need but more importantly never had a want. She truly was the mother of all mothers always planning Christmas cookie decorating parties, sleep overs, swimming parties, a devoted cheer mom and always made sure Kailee's hair was always beautifully done in many intricate ways. She even gave into one of her greatest fears, dogs, and surprised Janoah with a puppy for Christmas because his want was more important than her fear. She was the true definition of what a Mamma bear is and fiercely loved her kids and if every kid could have a Mom like her then there would be a lot less disappointments in this world.
Jessie was working at Grey Wolf Casino when she passed and thoroughly enjoyed working with all of her co-workers. She was a true friend to all that she loved. She was as real as they came and had an infectious smile and huge heart. She was dearly loved by so many friends and co-workers. She leaves a huge whole in this world and in all of the hearts that loved her. One of the biggest lessons she left on this earth is to always be true to yourself, love and fight for your family no matter what it takes, and always remember who is in your corner.
Jessie was preceded in death by her Grandpa Marvin and Grandma "Cookie" Maxine Doney, Grandparents Donna and Charlie Phoenix, Uncle John Phoenix, dear friend and cousin Tim Kieninger and Father in Law Charles Mangels, Mother in Law Kay Morgan. She leaves behind her broken hearted family; husband Toad, children Kailee and Janoah, parents Mary and Kerry Doney, Brothers Josh (Kathi) Doney and Lee (Brittney) Doney, sister in law Dawnetta Morgan. Nieces Ellie, Haylee, Kyla, Latisha, Allie, and nephews Jaxson, Sean, Drew and Kyle. Aunts Theresa (Dennis), Heather, Alice (Todd), Laurie (Bill) and Uncle Tom (Dottie).
A celebration of Jessie's life will be held on May 22, 2021 at her home 3200 Mountain Home Lane at 2:00 p.m. A meal is planned after the celebration as Jessie loved to host bbq's and gatherings at her home. A special thank you to all of the Galaxy Elite families who have surrounded the Scott's with love through this trying time.