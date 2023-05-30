Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jessica Rose Adams

Jessica Rose Adams, a loving sister, devoted mother, and cherished daughter, passed away at the age of 40 on October 6th, 2022, due to complications from Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Her departure at such a young age has left a profound void in the lives of those who knew her, but her memory will forever be treasured.

Born in the year 1982, Jessica brought joy and happiness to her family from the moment she entered their lives. Her vibrant spirit and infectious laughter filled every room she entered, making everyone feel uplifted and loved. Jessica's love and devotion to her two daughters, McKinzie Rose Mitchell and Blake Ivy Eskro, were the driving forces behind her every action. They were her greatest accomplishments, and she poured her heart and soul into ensuring their happiness and well-being.

Jessica found solace and joy in spending time in the serene surroundings of The Seeley Lake and Placid Lake area of Montana. Exploring the beautiful rivers around Missoula and floating along their tranquil waters brought her a sense of peace and harmony. She cherished the breathtaking landscapes as she embraced the simple pleasures of life.

Above all, Jessica's love for her daughters and her family was immeasurable. She found her greatest fulfillment and purpose in being a devoted mother and a pillar of strength for her loved ones. Jessica's support, nurturing nature, and boundless love will forever remain an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Jessica also leaves behind her Mother and Step-Father, Kara and Gary “Scooter” Smith, her Father and Step-Mother, Matt and Tracy Adams, her brother's Taylor Adams, Lukas Adams, and Bobby Smith, and sister Jaclyn Smith.

Although the loss of Jessica is deeply felt, it is important to celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the lasting impact she made on those around her.

A Celebration of Life to honor and celebrate Jessica's life will be held on her birthday, June 24th 2023 at The Lumberjack Saloon from 3-6pm. All those whose lives were touched by Jessica are invited to attend and pay their respects to a remarkable woman whose light continues to shine brightly in our hearts.

Jessica Rose Adams will forever be remembered as a remarkable woman whose love knew no bounds. May she find eternal peace, knowing that her memory will be carried on through her daughters and the profound love she shared with her family and friends