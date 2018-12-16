MISSOULA — Jessie June Jacobson passed away peacefully Dec. 11, 2018, at her home in Missoula surrounded by her four children. Jessie was born in Forsyth, Feb. 19, 1925. There she spent much of her youth with her two brothers Dick and Roy, either bird-dogging for pheasants or swimming the Yellowstone River.
In 1943, Jessie's senior year, the family moved to Missoula. She attended Missoula County High School and worked at the Blue Fountain in the Florence Hotel. During her senior year she met the future love of her life, William C. Jacobson. World War II separated them, but through letters they remained close. During this time Jessie worked as a telephone operator at Fort Missoula.
Eventually, she attended the University of Montana, and while walking across campus she was discovered by a modeling agent. With her parent's permission, she embarked on a modeling career that took her to San Francisco and Los Angeles. Jessie's love of Montana drew her back in 1945, where she worked and continued modeling at Kings Dress Salon in the Wilma.
Bill's stint in the Marines and three years of professional baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals kept them apart until Bill's decision to end his contract and propose to Jessie. They were married Aug. 13, 1949, in the Missoula Episcopal Holy Spirit Church. They were blessed with three sons, Todd, Kurt and Jay, and two daughters, Kristi and Lynn.
Together, they built their cabin on Flathead Lake. Jessie surprised Bill, buying the property with tip money she had saved while hosting at the Frontier Lounge. The lake became a place for many family gatherings. There Jessie became famous for her garden pickles and the "Grammy Dive," a reverse cannonball off the dock into the lake, which she performed until the age of 90.
Christmas was a special time for Jessie, Bill, and their family. Bill baked Norwegian cookies, and Jessie made her famous caramels. If you were lucky enough to receive her caramels, you knew you were special to Jessie. They bestowed this tradition of faith, love, and joy upon their children and grandchildren.
Some might describe Jessie as in charge and never accepting excuses, yet she had few wants for herself. What made her life was her curiosity. This interest in many subjects helped her grow even into her old age. She enjoyed reading articles on her kindle, keeping up on world affairs, and sometimes giving unsolicited advice to her children. She also shot bottle rockets off her porch in Missoula and at Flathead Lake when the magpies where scaring away her birds, or squirrels were screaming at her grandchildren as they slept on the porch.
"To be loved by Jessie was a blessing. Her love was not diluted or judgmental. It was pure and honest and gave you strength. Because she believed in you — you had to believe in yourself!" (Connie Kirk)
Jessie is preceded in death by her husband Bill Jacobson and her daughter Kristi Jacobson. She is survived by her children Todd, Lynn, Kurt and Jay; and her grandchildren Charley, Jacob, Haley, Chase, Millie and Maddie, Jessie's brother Roy E. June, her extended June and Jacobson Family.
Jessie’s interment will be with Bill at the Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jessie requested that any memorial be given in her name to Missoula Veterans, 1911 Tower St., Missoula MT 59804.