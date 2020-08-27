× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Jill May Williams, age 79, of Missoula, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. She was born on May 30, 1941, in Shelby to Charles A. and Bernice Sproule Curtis.

She attended school in China Lake, California and later graduated from Burroughs High School. On Feb. 15, 1981, she married Alan Williams in Las Vegas, Nevada, and they had 39 wonderful years together. They loved spending time at their cabin at Flathead Lake and traveling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Curtis; and an uncle, Bill Sproule.

Survivors include her husband, Alan Williams of the home; a son, Duane Elder of Texas; a daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Dan Reed of Redlands, California; and numerous grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time with arrangements by Garden City Funeral Home.

The online obituary and guestbook is available at gardencityfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jill Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.