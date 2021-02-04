Jim Farrington

Jim was born to Robert and Margaret Farrington on October 6, 1945 in St. Paul, MN. He passed away due to a fall at home on January 30th.

He grew up in Northern Minnesota in the Akeley-Nevis area working hard on his step-father's farm, fishing for sunfish and pike, and hunting. He was a hard worker and good provider all his life. He graduated from Nevis High School and immediately headed west for California and Nevada where he met his future wife Chris.

He entered the Army and completed basic training at Fort Ord, CA where he was proficient in

marksmanship earning the highest award at graduation. He then went to Fort Lewis, WA and on to Vietnam. He was stationed at Camp Enari in the Central Highlands near Pleiku with the Army 4th Aviation Battalion where he supplied the troops by heliocopter in the field. His daily home was "Chopper" Blackjack 604. He was very proud of his service to his country. Upon his return he married Christine (Chris) Farrington in Las Vegas, NV.