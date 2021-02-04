Jim Farrington
Jim was born to Robert and Margaret Farrington on October 6, 1945 in St. Paul, MN. He passed away due to a fall at home on January 30th.
He grew up in Northern Minnesota in the Akeley-Nevis area working hard on his step-father's farm, fishing for sunfish and pike, and hunting. He was a hard worker and good provider all his life. He graduated from Nevis High School and immediately headed west for California and Nevada where he met his future wife Chris.
He entered the Army and completed basic training at Fort Ord, CA where he was proficient in
marksmanship earning the highest award at graduation. He then went to Fort Lewis, WA and on to Vietnam. He was stationed at Camp Enari in the Central Highlands near Pleiku with the Army 4th Aviation Battalion where he supplied the troops by heliocopter in the field. His daily home was "Chopper" Blackjack 604. He was very proud of his service to his country. Upon his return he married Christine (Chris) Farrington in Las Vegas, NV.
He began his banking career with Seaboard Finance in Las Vegas and continued on until his retirement from First Security Bank in Missoula. He loved making lifelong friends. Jim had so many interests in his life and was always busy snowmobiling, hunting, ice fishing on Seeley Lake, and most recently Walleye fishing on Canyon Ferry where he and Chris retired.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Chris, sister, June (Jerry) Struss of Northome, MN, brother, Terry (Joyce) Farrington, and sister, Cindy (Jim) Dietz of Akeley, MN, sister, Michelle (Norm)Knutson of Columbia Falls, MT, sister-in-law, Vicki (Randy) Haas of Meeker, CO, sister-in-law, Tina Farrington of Rawlins, WY, and many much loved nieces and nephews, his many lifelong friends, and his newest lab puppy, Jeb. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Farrington, Margaret Howard, step-father, John Howard, and brothers, Buddy and Dennis Farrington.
A celebration of Jim's life is postponed to sometime this coming Summer. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a favorite charity in Jim's name would be something he would like.