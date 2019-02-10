HELENA — Jim G. Manning, 71, of Helena, passed away on Jan. 12, 2019, surrounded by family during his final days.
Jim was born in Missoula in 1947 to Glenn and Bertha (Olsen) Manning. He was later joined by his sisters Marcia and Marla Kim. The family moved to Kalispell in 1954. He attended Kalispell schools until his junior year of high school when the family moved back to Missoula. He graduated from Sentinel High School in 1965.
After graduating from the University of Montana in 1975, with a degree in accounting, he was hired by the State Legislative Auditors office in Helena. He was a CPA and a CFE, and had a long and successful career in that office, retiring after over 31 years with the State of Montana.
He married Teresa Johnston in 1978, and became the father of Jason. In 1979 a daughter Kelly was born. His children were his pride and joy and he instilled his love of the outdoors in them. Teresa and Jim later divorced.
Through his work with the state, he met Cathy Scarff. She would become his life-long companion, and he became close to her family. Cathy and Jim enjoyed traveling, spending time outdoors and visiting with their grandchildren.
He loved everything outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Being blessed with an uncanny ability to remember almost everything he ever read, he was a walking encyclopedia and amazed many with his vast knowledge of fish and wildlife and numerous other topics. His family and friends knew he could be relied on to help out in a crisis, give wise valuable advice, and be a rock when the situation required. He will be missed.
Jim is survived by his companion, Cathy Scarff; son, Jason (Jeannette) Manning, their children Konnar, Kalvan and Myah; daughter Kelly Manning (Cameron Shortell), their twins Emmett and Jane; sister Marcia Manning (Ed Rowley) and sister Marla Hanson (Dave) and their daughter Lindsay (Tom) Dodge and son Chase Hanson. He is also survived by Cathy’s son Dennis and son Mark and his daughters, Ashton, Kate and Kieran.
Cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date.