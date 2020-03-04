Jim 'RONIN' Harrison

In addition to Judo and Karate, Harrison became a major force in the American Kickboxing and Full-Contact Karate scene throughout the 1970’s and 80’s. In 1970, Harrison Coached Joe Lewis when he knocked out Greg Baines to win the first ever Kickboxing match held in the United States. Later that year, Harrison made Martial Arts History by becoming the 1st U.S. Light Heavyweight Kickboxing Champion by defeating Victor Moore in Dallas, Texas. A hard fought match, Harrison received staples above his eye between rounds before coming back to knock Moore out. In 1974, Harrison served as the co-chief referee for the World Professional Karate Association (PKA) Championships held at the Los Angeles Sports Arena. Televised on ABC’s Wide World of Sports, the nation watched as Harrison refereed the title matches that crowned Joe Lewis, Bill Wallace, & Jeff Smith World Champions and Superstars. In 1974, Harrison was selected to coach and train the U.S. Professional Karate-Kickboxing Team (consisting of Howard Jackson, Bill Wallace, Jeff Smith, Jim Butin, and Joe Lewis). Under his guidance, the U.S. Team went undefeated in 57 matches and defeated the European Champions by an overwhelming spread of 25-0 in Berlin. Harrison also coached the U.S. Team in 1975 and ’76, when they were equally successful on their European Tours. Serving as Bill “Superfoot” Wallace’s personal coach and trainer, Harrison helped Wallace defeat several tough opponents, such as Blinky Rodriguez. In the mid-1970’s, Harrison’s Kansas City Bushidokan® Dojo had four U.S. Kickboxing Champions: Jeff Payne (#4 PKA World Rated Lightweight), Ray Patton (#6 PKA World Rated Lightweight), Mark Payne (#4 PKA World Rated Middleweight), and Steve Mackey (#2 PKA World Rated Middleweight and #3 PKA World Rated Light-Heavyweight).