Jim Welch

Jim Welch passed away peacefully on February 13, 2021 at 84. He loved his home of Whitefish, Montana. He enjoyed the simple life of golfing with his buddies, meeting with his morning coffee crew at the Buff, rooting for the Griz in the north end zone, and road trips with Anita enjoying the beauty of our state and venturing out to Washington, Alaska, and the Oregon Coast. Jim loved his pets (and everyone else's for that matter) Levi, Wrangler, Buck, Dobbie, Moose, Tracker, Bumblebee, and Zeuss who all exasperated him and loved him unconditionally.

Jim was born January 11, 1937 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho to Edna S. Hall Welch and Cornelius Edward Welch joining his older big brother and sister Don and Janice. The family moved to Whitefish where he grew up in the clubhouse of the Whitefish Lake Golf Course learning the lifelong game of golf. Jim's mom divorced and later married Fred Wagner would be managing the Havre Elks Country Club. Jim lettered in football, basketball, and golf for the Havre High Blue Ponies. Jim attended Montana State University (now University of Montana) and graduated with a bachelor's degree. Jim was enriched with lifelong friends wherever he landed at school, on the course, or in a bar.