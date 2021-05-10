Jimmie Willis

Jim supported the family by working at the Mill in Bonner. During his tenure at the Mill, he worked for the Anaconda Company, Champion and eventually retiring from Stimpson Lumber, all while working at the same location. When Jim was getting ready to retire, he found out he had to get a birth certificate. This proved to be a very difficult task given his age and being born in a log cabin. He was asked if there were two people currently alive that were present at this birth. Given the struggles he was having, he answered Yes! Aunt Nona and HIMSELF!

One of the highlights of his life was being an avid Grizzly sports fan. His son Scott and he shared season football tickets for 40 years and arguably had the best seats in Washington Grizzly Stadium. Jim also had season tickets for men's and women's basketball. In true Griz fashion, he loved to yell at the refs.

One of grandpa's favorite past times was attending his grandkid's activities. The grandkids and their friends always looked forward to seeing grandpa at their events. He was always their biggest fan in everything they did. The only Griz games missed were to attend the grandkid's events. After their graduations, he looked forward to their visits and phone calls. Family was everything to him; he loved them so much.