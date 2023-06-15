Jo Ann (Johnson) Bethke

Jo Ann (Johnson) Bethke passed recently following a period of declining health.

Our family have reflected on her spirit with love and remembering special times we had with her. SHE LOVED ALL OF HER FAMILY!

She loved fishing and hunting because she could spend time with her big brothers she adored.

She was that buddy aunt teaching us crafts, artwork, crochet, knitting,bike riding and the love of gardening, was great for sleepovers and dressing up in her ‘fancy' clothes and jewelry.

Always quiet but always quick with a smile or a laugh showing her appreciation of our antics and for those of the generations that followed.

She was smart and sharp witted, a bit stubborn, and liked to rub in UofM Griz football wins to MT State Cat fans. But don't talk politics!

Mostly known for her mini crochet creations and fierce protector of ALL critters.

The past several years were a challenge to her independence and we know she is now where she wanted to be…FREE!