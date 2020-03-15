Joan Carson Hawes

The most wonderful joy in the world were all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The children were very active in sports and outdoor activities. It was special time of happiness being with her children as they grew up. The family moved to Helena in 1971. Joan and Bob later divorced and Joan began her career for the Veterans Administration at Fort Harrison.

In 1985, Joan married a longtime acquaintance, Robert Albert Hawes, she moved to Portland, Oregon. Joan and Bob traveled to many places before her retirement in 1991 from the Veterans Administration. Bob Hawes passed away in 1992 and in 1995 she returned to Helena so she could be with her children and grandchildren.

In 1999, she visited Yuma, Arizona and spent many years as a snowbird, learning to square and round dance and making many friends. Joan loved the dancing and the wonderful warm sunshine in Arizona.

Joan had many talents and interests, she enjoyed flying, sports, avid gardener of dahlias, roses and perennial flowers, her needlework and smocked children's clothes won many blue ribbons at the fair, she harvested a seven by seven bull elk in the Elkhorn mountains at 65 years young while hunting with Charlie and her grandson Michael and she also enjoyed fishing.